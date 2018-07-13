Meet Mijia Quartz, Xiaomi’s latest wristwatch that vibrates: Price, features

Xiaomi Mijia Quartz is waterproof so you don’t have to worry about wearing it when it’s pouring

Xiaomi has launched a new wristwatch called the Mijia Quartz to add to its non-smartphone portfolio. The new watch from Xiaomi is an analogue watch, so you cannot expect any smart features that you usually see on other watch models from tech companies. Nonetheless, it comes with some nifty features such as calorie counter and pedometer to give you a control over your fitness regime.

The Xiaomi Mijia Quartz watch comes with a price tag of 349 yuan, which is roughly Rs 3,500 in India. It will be available in China starting July 17 at 10 am via Mi Home app, Mi online store, and Tmall. It comes in White, Grey, and Black colours.

For its design, the Xiaomi Mijia Quartz has a 40mm dial that is round in shape with a little thickness in the centre. The dial is 3.2mm thin on the edges and looks like a cobblestone. Inside the dial, there is another dial that keeps a track of the number of steps you’ve walked. The watch is equipped with Bluetooth v4.0 and offers basic functions such as automatic time, call and interval reminders, and alarm clock adjustment. The watch can remember up to 10 alarms and it vibrates instead of making sound so as not to disturb people around.

The Xiaomi Mijia Quartz is waterproof so you don’t have to worry about wearing it when it’s pouring or when you get all sweaty while exercising. The watch can pair with Android v4.4 or higher devices and iOS 7.0 or above. There’s a VIP Call alert service that is available to the devices running MIUI 9 or iOS 9 and above.