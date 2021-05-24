MedSign: Your health at your fingertips

Vivan Daarole

MedSign is a healthtech startup working in the field of digitalisation of health records and continuity of care. It was founded in 2018 by healthcare professionals Kamlesh Patel, Shrihari Shidhaye and Vivan Daarole. The MedSign platform aims to improve patient outcomes by addressing two missing pieces of the healthcare ecosystem, that is, improving accessibility of real-time, comprehensive, transferrable and transparent patient health records at the point-of-care and improving continuity of care.

Recently, this Bengaluru-based venture announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount as seed fund from SMSRC, a leading strategic advisor and research catering to the pharmaceutical industry in India and Bangladesh, as a part of its strategic collaboration. Shidhaye, founder-director of MedSign, said, “As we embark on our next level of growth, this seed funding from SMSRC will help us strengthen our offerings to the market and thereby enhance patient care by digitising patient’s health journey to create a comprehensive digital medical database, that is secure, easily accessible and real-time for clinicians and patients.”

Daarole, founder-director of MedSign remarked, “Last decade saw a flurry of healthcare startups trying to address ‘healthcare access and affordability’ but accessibility to real-time, comprehensive patient health records at the point-of-care and continuity of patient care yet remained unaddressed, having adverse impact on quality and cost of care. MedSign is a digital ecosystem that aims to improve health outcomes via enhanced patient careby improving health data accessibility and continuity of care.”

The MedSign platform offers three product suites, MedSign Pro, MedSign Care and MedSign Connect. MedSign Pro is a comprehensive yet simple EMR based clinic management software/application that helps doctors’ access patients’ health history easily, generate prescriptions in few clicks and track health parameters on an ongoing basis to provide personalised care. The second product, MedSign Care, is an interface for patients, enabling them to upload, view and share health records, book appointment for in-clinic or tele-consultations and track health parameters on a regular basis.

Lastly, MedSign Connect democratises the patient health records and makes it easily available for clinicians real-time at the point of care, securely, enabling a multi-disciplinary treatment approach.