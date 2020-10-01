  • MORE MARKET STATS

Medical Transcription: Voice tech is the new frontier in healthcare

By:
October 1, 2020 1:30 AM

Scribetech’s Augnito is an AI-based medical speech-to-text software that enables doctors to record patient data in real-time

Doctors have to document and capture every detail of patient care in the EMRs which allows healthcare systems to offer better services.Doctors have to document and capture every detail of patient care in the EMRs which allows healthcare systems to offer better services.

Meet Augnito, the next-gen voice technology that’s powering the healthcare industry. Co-designed by doctors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) scientists, Mumbai-based Scribetech India Healthcare’s new breakthrough is an AI-medical voice SaaS solution to augment digital adoption in the Indian healthcare market. Augnito has been transforming clinical workflows across the Indian healthcare space and has facilitated change in the UK medical sector as well since its launch six months ago.

In developing countries, the doctor to patient ratio is very low and doctors are under immense pressure to service many patients every day which reduces the time they can spend with each patient. However, in developed countries with more advanced healthcare systems, the doctor patient ratio is manageable. Doctors have to document and capture every detail of patient care in the EMRs which allows healthcare systems to offer better services.

However, the downside of it is that it leads to “EMR fatigue” or “physician burnout” where doctors end up spending as much time in recording patient data as they do in patient consultation. Augnito addresses this pain point. It is a cloud-based speech-to-text software that guarantees error-free documentation, by converting human voice to written text in real time. It uses deep learning AI trained in medical vocabulary to accurately transcribe human speech. The end result can be highly customised with text formatting preferences specific to context through natural language voice commands and controls, explains Rustom Lawyer, co-founder and CEO, Scribetech.

The opportunity for voice in healthcare is pegged to mount as the global health virtual assistant market is expected to reach $3.5 billion in 2025, according to a recent research. Co-designed by doctors and leading AI scientists, Augnito empowers healthcare providers by driving and amplifying electronic medical records (EMR), one of the cornerstones for digital adoption in the sector. Augnito’s seamless voice automation can be incorporated at every step of the healthcare journey from radiology to OPD and surgical notes to discharge summaries and lab reports. The technology has been developed to recognise different accents with a built-in vocabulary that’s equipped with comprehensive medical nomenclature.

“After spending close to two decades developing our healthcare BPO and clinical documentation software business for the NHS, I wanted to leverage our expertise and escalate the process of automation in the Indian healthcare market,” says Lawyer. “Augnito will fuel efficiency and support hospitals to deliver accurate and timely clinical reporting into their EMR systems. Backed by in-depth research with leading academics in the AI field and over two decades of technical experience in the field, we hope Augnito will revolutionise and augment digital adoption in the Indian healthcare market,” he adds.

Augnito has already got a lot of traction transforming clinical workflow systems across the healthcare market, landing contracts with leading hospitals and diagnostic centres such as Breach Candy Hospital, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, and NM Medical. With this solution, doctors can produce twice the number of reports in the same time with close to 100% accuracy, which allows them to focus more on patient care and has a direct impact on the bottom line. It can also raise the efficiency levels of other clinical staff such as nurses and medical secretarial staff.

