MediaTek’s flagship 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G chip packs Cortex-X2 core and supports 320MP camera

The company has said that the first batch of smartphones studded with the Dimensity 9000 is expected to arrive in the first quarter of next year in different global markets.

Taiwan-based chip maker MediaTek has announced its latest high-end 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 9000 is claimed to be the world’s first TSMC chip developed through the 4nm process which is likely to improve not only its performance in comparison to its peers but also boost up its power efficiency.

What has grabbed the attention to the launch of the new chipset is the fact that the sub-6GHz 5G-supporting chipset is the first chipset to use a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05Ghz. The chipset is also the world’s-first smartphone that is going to incorporate Bluetooth 5.3. Additionally, the chipset also has a few 3X “super cores” Cortex-A710 clocked at up to 2.85Ghz. The chipset also boasts of a group of 4 efficient Cortex A510 cores clocked at 1.8Ghz that further packs up its power and efficiency.

The company has claimed that the chipset will be capable of supporting the LPDDR5x RAM and mind-boggling speed of up to 7500Mbps in mobile phones and smartphones. The company has also appended the chip with an inbuilt 14MB of cache which has been claimed to improve the performance by 7%. The bigger cache will also improve the bandwidth consumption by 25% in contrast to the chipsets that just have 8MB of cache. In addition to the tall claims made by the company, the chip is understood to have also outperformed the “Android flagship” (the Snapdragon 888) chipset in the preliminary Geekbench performance test. The Dimensity 9000 is also said to have fared as well as the “2021 flagship” which is nothing but Apple’s latest A15 Bionic.

On the connectivity front, for the first time on the smartphone chip Bluetooth 5.3 has been incorporated. The chip also lends support to Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 and a new Beidou III-B1C GNSS standard. Another plus with the new chipset is its ability to capture 4K HDR video from three cameras simultaneously. The company explained that by capturing the video from three cameras at the same time, the chipset is able to process a total of 270 frames per second. The chip is claimed to have the capability to support camera sensors of up to 320 megapixels in the smartphones.

The company has said that the first batch of smartphones studded with the Dimensity 9000 is expected to arrive in the first quarter of next year in different global markets.