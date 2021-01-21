MediaTek unveils 6nm Dimensity 1200, Dimensity 1100 5G-ready SoCs: features, availability and other details

Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Realme would soon be launching phones running on these Dimensity SoCs.

Mediatek Dimensity SoCs: Chipset technology company MediaTek has unveiled its Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G systems on a chip (SoCs), marking the latest products in the Dimensity 5G line up. Based on a 6nm architecture, the SoCs would offer camera, AI and multimedia features for 5G experiences that are unrivaled, the company said. Of these, the Density 1200 SoC has been equipped to support new gaming enhancements as well as a 200MP camera.

While Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Realme would soon be launching phones running on these Dimensity SoCs, Realme has announced that it would be among the first manufacturers to release a flagship smartphone running on the Dimensity 1200.

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC: Features and specifications

An octa-core SoC, the Dimensity 1200 consists of ARM Cortex-A78 ulta core, having the capability of clocking a speed of up to 3GHz with 2X L2 cache. Apart from that, the SoC also has four ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores with a speed of up to 2GHz, and three ARM Cortex-A78 super cores clocking up to 2.6GHz. For graphics, the Dimensity 1200 SoC makes use of ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It also supports UFS 3.1 storage, along with a maximum of 16GB LDDR4x memory.

As far as the display support is concerned, a picture quality of up to 2520×1080 pixels along with a refresh rate of up to 168Hz is offered by the SoC.

A single camera sensor up to 200MP is supported by the SoC. Alternatively, the SoC can also support two sensors of up to 32MP + 16MP. As for the connectivity features, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC includes Bluetooth 5.2, mutli-mode 5G, 4G, GPS, Radio as well as WiFi 6.

Specifications of MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G SoC

Dimensity 1100 5G SoC is also an octa-core SoC, equipped with four ARM Cortex-A78 cores with speed up to 2.6GHz and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocking a speed of up to 2GHz. The graphics, storage and memory specifications offered by Dimensity 1100 5G SoC is the same as that of Dimensity 1200. As for the display, while the resolution support is the same as Dimensity 1200, the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G SoC offers a refresh rate of up 144Hz.

The Dimensity 1100 5G SoC can support combo sensors of up to 32MP+16MP cameras, or a single camera sensor of up to 108MP. The connectivity features offered by Dimensity 1100 are the same as Dimensity 1200.

Devices powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 5G SoCs are expected to be launched by the end of Q1 and the beginning of Q2 of 2021.