MediaTek goes after Qualcomm with new Dimensity 700, a 7nm chip built for "mass-market" 5G phones. (MediaTek Photo)

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 700, a chipset built for “mass-market” 5G phones at its Executive Virtual Summit 2020. Dimensity 700, MediaTek’s latest 7nm 5G-ready chipset comes three months after the chipmaking firm launched Dimensity 720 for mid-range 5G phones.

The company also launched new chipsets for Chromebooks-MT8192 and MT8195. The Taiwanese tech giant also shared its plans of bringing a new 5G supporting, high-end chipset for smartphones that would be based on high-end ARM Cortex-A78 cores and 6nm process technology.

Dimensity 700

Dimensity 700 architecture is quite similar to Dimansity 720. The chip has high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 that clocks a speed of 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores with speed at 2.05GhZ. The chipset can be paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 two-lane storage that gives 1Gbps speed.

As a cost-cutting measure, MediaTek used a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU that is slightly inferior to ARM Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. However, the new chipset supports up to 90Hz refresh speed and full HD+ display. The Dimensity 700 chipset is compatible with 64-megapixel camera sensors, AI-enabled features like bokeh, AI colour etc.

With Dimensity700 SoC, a 5G modem supports carrier aggregation, a technique to increase data rate per user. This gives 2.77Gbps download speed and to give smooth handover from one 5G cell to another without a perceivable interruption of the radio connection. With its dual-G5 SIM support, users can keep two 5G connections in their handset.

With MediaTek’s latest SoC, handsets will support multiple voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Baidu DuerOS.

MediaTek has plans to bring Dimensity 700SoC to the smartphone market by early 2021. The chipset can be used in phones under Rs 18,000.

MT8192, MT8195 for Chromebooks

The 7nm MT8192 is designed to support mainstream Chromebook models and the 6nm MT8195 is for the premium ones. With both chipsets, there is an AI processing unit (APU) helping Chromebooks install voice and vision-based applications. Image recognition, voice control, object recognition, live translation, speech to text are some of the functions APU of MT8192, MT8195 is designed to process. The chipsets also support dual 16-megapixel cameras or a single 32-megapixel camera.

The chipsets support 4K HDR video decoding, Dolby Vision, 7.1 surrounds sound audio and video accelerator for a better multimedia experience. Chromebook manufacturers with this chipset can add that supports HD+ display and standard 60Hz refresh rate. The chipsets also support two full HD-displays together.

MediaTek MT8195 SoC architecture has ARM Cortex-A78 cores and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The chipset gets APU 3.0 and supports three displays simultaneously. Its other functionalities include Codec AV1 video accelerator, Dolby Vision, 7.1 surround audio.

Chromebooks with MT8192 chipsets will come to markets in the second quarter of 2021 while devices with MT8195 will see a launch at a later date.