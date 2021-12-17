MediaTek extends lead over Qualcomm in smartphone SoC market in Q3: Counterpoint

The Taiwanese company gained share in the low-mid segment of 5G SoCs, although the 4G LTE SoCs helped strengthen its lead.

MediaTek remained the undisputed market leader in the smartphone system-on-chip (SoC) segment in Q3 with a 40% share, research company Counterpoint data shows.

MediaTek’s market share rose from 33% in the year-ago period on the back of high-demand for its 4G chips and competitive 5G SoCs. The Taiwanese company gained share in the low-mid segment of 5G SoCs, although the 4G LTE SoCs helped strengthen its lead.

MediaTek’s continuous growth has made Qualcomm’s task of securing a comeback to its leading position difficult. The San Diego-based chipmaker, however, leads the 5G smartphone modem market. Qualcomm is also reaping the benefits of going with dual sourcing from foundries, marking quarterly and annual growth in smartphone SoC shipments.

Qualcomm’s Q3 market share declined by 1 basis point to 27%, the Counterpoint data showed. The company, however, witnessed a 9-percentage point sequential growth due to dual sourcing. SoC shipments for Qualcomm grew both on quarter and on year, Counterpoint said.

Counterpoint Research Analyst Parv Sharma said: “Qualcomm led the 5G baseband market with a 62 percent share.”

“It gained from the 5G baseband modem chipset win in the Apple iPhone 13 series and demand for its complete 5G SoC chipsets, from the flagship 8 series to affordable 4 series.”

Counterpoint has predicted a market share increase for Qualcomm in Q4 on the back of its portfolio of Snapdragon 7, 6, and 4 series.

Apple retained third position in Q3 with a 15% share. The Cupertino-based tech company grew its market share by 3 basis points and Counterpoints expects it to make further gains in Q4. However, component shortages could affect Apple’s festival season sales.

China’s Unisoc continued its growth momentum as its market share entered double digits at 10%. The company’s customer base expanded with Honor, Realme, ZTE, Motorola, and Transsion joining its ranks. It has also started selling SoCs for the Samsung Galaxy A series.

Samsung, however, slipped to fifth position from fourth with 5% share for the Samsung Exynos chips.