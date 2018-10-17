McAfee rolls out new device-to-Cloud security solutions

The new “MVISION” solutions — McAfee MVISION EDR and McAfee MVISION Cloud – were announced at the company’s “MPOWER” cybersecurity summit held here.

Global cybersecurity firm McAfee on Wednesday unveiled new solutions with capabilities to deliver integrated device-to-Cloud data protection and threat prevention. The new “MVISION” solutions — McAfee MVISION EDR and McAfee MVISION Cloud – were announced at the company’s “MPOWER” cybersecurity summit held here.

These solutions allow customers to deploy security on their terms as they move to the Cloud, McAfee said in a statement. “McAfee is delivering a Cloud-native portfolio, designed to protect data and stop threats, from device to Cloud,” said Chris Young, CEO, McAfee.

“Digital transformation is inevitable; we urge our customers to utilize the MVISION portfolio to feel empowered against an expanding threatscape as they advance their organisation,” Young added.

These solutions are designed to give freedom and confidence to organisations that are accelerating their business through digital transformation initiatives. McAfee said its MVISION EDR solution enables security teams to act faster and with higher precision so they can do more with their current staff and skill sets.

The MVISION Cloud solution brings together data protection and threat prevention across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), the company said.