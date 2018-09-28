Massive Rs 25,000 discount on iPhone Xs: India sales begin today

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will go on sale today at 6 pm

Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will begin shipping starting at 6 pm today. The new iterations of the iPhone this year come with some new and some polished features over the year-old iPhone X, which is the source of inspiration for their design language. Major online and offline retailers in the country began taking the pre-orders starting September 21, giving the buyers more reasons to stamp on their iPhone choice with a handful of offers.

Among the e-tailers, Airtel, Jio, and Paytm Mall are still taking pre-orders while Flipkart has put the ‘Notify Me’ label next to the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max listings. While Airtel is offering 5 per cent cashback on the Citibank credit cards on the pre-orders, it falls short on the benefits that the customer will be entitled to while placing the pre-order on Paytm Mall.

The Paytm Mall is giving away an additional exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 on top of the value that the old smartphone will get the customer on putting it for the exchange. While the exchange value of an old smartphone is individually calculated, the customer can get the highest value of Rs 25,000 on exchanging the year-old iPhone 8 Plus. After adjusting the exchange amount, the iPhone Xs 64GB can be grabbed at a price of Rs 74,900.

The iPhone Xs will likely be a big update to your kitty if you currently own an iPhone 8 Plus. Not only you get a better processor, but you also get dual SIM card connectivity on the new iPhone models – iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr. Paytm Mall website says that the delivery of the iPhone Xs will be done by October 5. This is slightly late than the actual shipping date of the iPhone Xs, which is today, September 28.