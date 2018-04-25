Massive! Reliance Jio offers whopping 112GB data for free; here is how to get

The JioPhone Match Pass is the new offer by Jio under which it gives up to 112 GB data with a validity of up to 56 days. (Source: Jio Website)

Ever since Reliance Jio entered the telecom market in India, it has started a war, forcing other operators to bring down the prices of their plans. The telco has now taken the battle to the next level by offering 112 GB data for free for its customers. Yes, you read it right. Jio users can now get up to 112GB free data under the JioPhone Match Pass – an offer specifically designed to watch all the IPL cricket matches on their mobile devices for free. Under JioPhone Match Pass, Jio offers up to 112 GB data with a validity of up to 56 days.

What is JioPhone Match Pass?

The JioPhone Match Pass is a new offer by Jio under which it offers up to 112 GB data with a validity of up to 56 days, absolutely free. For this, the customers need to get 10 of their friends a JioPhone. The operator gives assured data packs when each friend gets a JioPhone.

Not just this, every week, 2 Jio customers with the highest number of friends getting a JioPhone will have the opportunity to be part of the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan show aired on Colors TV and MyJio/JioTV. The show is hosted by actor-turned-comedian Sunil Grover and features former cricketers like Ajay Jadeja and Kapil Dev.

How to get JioPhone Match Pass?

Step 1 – Pass on the toll-free number – 1800-890-8900 to your friends who are interested in JioPhone.

Step 2 – Your friends need to call the toll free number, 1800-890-8900 and enter YOUR Jio number and the PIN code where THEY are located.

Step 3 – Your friends can then visit a Jio retailer to get a JioPhone or Click XXXXX Here to order online.

Step 4 – Offer will be credited to you and your friend’s Jio account.

Watch the process here:

How does JioPhone Match Pass work?

1. If 4 of your friends by the JioPhone, you get a 8GB data pack valid for 4 Days. Out of this, you can only use 2GB data per day.

2. When the 5th friend gets a JioPhone, you get a Bonus 24GB data pack valid for 12 Days with a daily limit of 2 GB.

3. Between the 6th and 9th friend who gets a JioPhone, you get a 8GB data pack valid for 4 Days. This again comes with a daily limit of 2GB.

4. For the 10th friend who gets a JioPhone, you get another Bonus 24GB data pack valid for 12 Days with 2GB per day limit.

So, if you can get 10 of your friends to buy a JioPhone, you will end up with 112GB free data.

What does your friend get?

Each of your friends will get 8GB data pack valid for 4 Days with 2GB daily limit.