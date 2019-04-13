Big Flipkart sale! Poco F1, Redmi 6 and other top smartphones available at discounted rates

Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 for Poco F1.

Planning to buy a new smartphone? The time is just right for you as Flipkart is offering some huge discounts on bestselling phones. You can get Poco F1 (6GB+128GB) at price as low as Rs 20,999 during Flipkart ‘Mi Super sale’ which ends today i.e April 13, 2019. Apart from Flipkart, the offer is also available on the official Xiaomi online store.

Poco F1:-

The original cost of Poco F1 (6GB+128GB) is Rs 22,999. Flipkart is offering it at a discounted price of Rs 20,999. The e-commerce giant is also offering Poco F1 (6GB+64GB) at a flat discount of Rs 2,000, which costs around Rs 17,999.

Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 for Poco F1. An individual can also get more benefits such as an extra 5 per cent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card and no cost-EMI plans, if they purchase the product from Flipkart on or before April 13.

Redmi 6:-

The cost of Redmi 6 (3GB+32GB) variant is Rs 6,999 on Flipkart and Xiaomi online store. The e-commerce site is offering Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB) variant for Rs 8,499. Recently, Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB) received a temporary price cut of Rs 2,000. While, Redmi 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) variant is avail at Rs 7,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro:-

The ‘Mi Super sale’ offer is also available to Redmi Note 6 Pro. Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) variant is available at Rs 11,999 while Redmi Note 6 Pro (6GB+64GB) model is available at Rs 13,999.

Redmi Y2:-

Redmi Y2 can be purchased at just Rs 7,999 under ‘Mi Super sale’ scheme. This smartphone is just perfect choice for someone not wanting to spend huge amount on a phone.

Redmi Note 5 Pro:-

The ‘Mi Super sale’ offer is also available to Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone can be purchased at Rs 10,999.

Flipkart is also offering 5 per cent banking discount for all above-mentioned smartphones. The ‘Mi Protect plan’ is also available at a reduced price if one purchases the smartphones from the official Xiaomi online store.