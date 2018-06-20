Massive offer! Originally priced at Rs 22,999, Moto X4 can be yours at just Rs 6,999 – Here is how to buy from Flipkart

Originally priced at Rs 22,999, Moto X4 can be yours at just Rs 6,999. (Image: Flipkart)

It’s an unbelievable offer for Moto X4 (4GB) lovers! An individual can buy Moto X4 (4GB) at a price of Rs 6,999*. One can get this offer at famous e-commerce website – Flipkart. The e-tailer is offering the amazing deal under ‘Super Value Week’ which began on Monday (June 18, 2018) and will continue till next Sunday (June 24, 2018). The scheme was made after making adjustments the HDFC Bank Credit cards discount and Buyback value.

Explained: How it works:-

An individual can own a Moto X4 for up to 8 months for Rs 6,999.

Costs of Moto X4 (4 GB):-

The original cost of Moto X4 (4 GB) is Rs 22,999. Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 12,200 on exchange, this will bring down the price to Rs 10,799. If an individual buy the product using ‘Buyback offers’, they can get a flat discount of Rs 16, 000. However, terms and conditions will be applied.

Costs of Moto X4 (4 GB). (Image: Flipkart)

About Moto X4 (4 GB):-

Featuring a metal body with glass all around, the Moto X4 is surely an impressive-looking smartphone. The smartphone will take your mobile experience to the next level. The phone is a water and dust resistant. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and 4 GB of RAM, the smartphone has 2 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel dual rear camera lets you capture picture-perfect shots while its wireless audio sharing feature enhances your entertainment experience.

What is Buyback Guarantee?

By using Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee Policy, an individual can buy a product and own it for some time, before giving it back to exchange with another product. The exchange value, which Flipkart claims, is of higher value than its actual market value depending on the condition of the product. The value of the phone will not change and will remain the same which will provide the customer to exchange their phone within a particular period of time – mostly within 8 months.