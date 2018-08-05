Massive Independence Day deal! This Rs 44,990 smartphone offered for just Rs 1,947

Festivals are probably the best time to buy a new smartphone these days! Almost all the e-commerce players offer lucrative deals and discounts on mobile phones during the festive season. To celebrate India’s 72nd Independence Day, smartphone manufacturer Vivo is doing something similar. As part of Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Chinese phone maker Vivo is selling its flagship phone model – Vivo Nex costing Rs 44,990 for just Rs 1,947.

Yes, you read it right! The phone will be available at just Rs 1,947 via an online flash sale. The Independence day offer will be available from August 7 to 9 (beginning on August 6 midnight). The offer will be available on the web portal of Vivo – shop.vivo.com/in.

Commemorating India’s 72nd year of independence, the company is also giving a wide range offers like discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers on a select range of Vivo smartphones and accessories during the sale.

In a statement, Vivo said, “To commemorate India’s 72nd Independence, the company is also giving away Vivo accessories such as earphones, and USB charging cables at just Rs 72 with additional cashback offers. The flash sale for both the smartphones and accessories will commence at 12 noon for all three days and will last till stocks last.”

About Vivo Nex:

The smartphone phone comes with a 6.59-inch full HD+ bezel-less display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and powerful internal hardware including a Snapdragon 845 processor. The Vivo Nex comes with 8 GB RAM, 128 GB on-board storage, 12+5-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear and an 8-megapixel front camera.

This smartphone is running on Vivo’s FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has a power capacity of 4,000 mAh battery with type-C charging.