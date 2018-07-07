Massive discount! This smartphone just got cheaper by Rs 10,000

If you are planning to change your smartphone, this Mobile brand has come up with an exciting deal offering discounts of Rs 10000.

Gone are those when people used to buy a mobile phone and use it for five years. In the era of smartphones, even a span of 12 months feels long with manufacturers coming up with variants. If you are planning to change your smartphone, Sony Mobile has come up with an exciting deal. The company has slashed the prices of its three smartphones namely Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, and Xperia R1 by a whopping Rs 10000, bringing down the price range between 9990 and 29900. The Japanese smartphone brand’s permanent price cut will be effective from July 6.

As per Sony Mobiles official release, Xperia XZs will now be available for Rs 29900 from its previous price of Rs 39900, the Xperia L2’s new price is Rs 14990 from the earlier price of Rs 19900. Xperia R1 price in India is now Rs 9990, down from its previous buy price of Rs 10990. All the smartphones will be available with the slashed prices on Sony centres and online on Amazon, Flipkart and other electronic stores in the country.

The Sony Xperia XZs is currently available without the price cut on Amazon.in for the best buy price of around Rs, 39,990. Sony Xperia XZs smartphone was launched in April 2017 at a price of Rs 49,990. Sony had launched the Xperia XZs smartphone at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona that year. It comes with a 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera with Exmor RS sensor, triple image sensing and 5-axis stabilisation technology. The front camera is 13 megapixel with 22mm wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor. The RAM in Xperia XZ is 4GB and it could be coupled with 32GB storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Xperia L2 can be bought for as low as Rs 20,055 before the price cut. Sony Xperia L2 was launched at the CES 2018. It is a dual-SIM smartphone with dedicated slots for both SIM cards and microSD card. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6737T coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It should be noted that the global variant of the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC instead. The storage is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Sony Xperia R1 was launched in October 2017. Sony Xperia R1 has a 5.2-inch TFT HD screen, and it weighs 154 grams. The Xperia R1 runs Android Nougat. This is a dual-SIM smartphone, and there’s a dedicated slot for microSD card. The Xperia R1 features 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.