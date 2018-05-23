Massive discount of over Rs 21,000 on Apple iPhone 6s – How to avail this big offer on Flipkart

The Apple of everyone’s eye, the iPhone has been a talk of the town ever since its release back in 2007.

The Apple of everyone’s eye, the iPhone has been a talk of the town ever since its release back in 2007. Now, some edition of the Apple iPhone goes for an extremely low price. This is because of the offers that you can get from online seller Flipkart. With Flipkart, you can get the Apple iPhone 6s for an extremely attractive price. If you are looking to buy a smartphone then the Apple iPhone 6s right now seems the best bet.

Right now, Flipkart is running Apple Week which started from May 21 and will go until May 27. Under this sale, the Apple iPhone 6s is listed at Rs 33,999 which already bores the Rs 6,001 off. This is a steep drop from the listed price of Rs 40,000. At this price, the iPhone 6s is an extremely attractive option but the latest OnePlus 6 at Rs 34,999 overpowers the Apple device. Now, Flipkart is offering an exchange discount as well. Up to Rs 15,000 can be struck off from the price tag of Apple iPhone 6s if you buy the smartphone via exchange. This is a massive exchange benefit that is being offered by Flipkart.

This means that the Apple iPhone 6s can be bought for as low as Rs 12,998 from Flipkart under Apple Week sale.

There are other benefits if you buy the Apple iPhone from Flipkart, such as No Cost EMI. If you have an Axis Bank card, you can get as much as 5% off for select users.

Apple iPhone 6s specifications

Apple iPhone 6s Plus gets a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. iPhone 6s Plus Apple 64-bit, A9 processor and rock a 2GB RAM. This iPhone 6s Plus gets a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing shooter.