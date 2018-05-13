Massive discount in Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Get premium smartphone for Rs 1000! check best deals

Flipkart is offering huge discounts on a wide range of products such as – smartphones, laptops, television, large appliances and more.

Flipkart, one of the biggest e-commerce firm in the country, is back with one of its popular ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale. The flagship May sale starts today and will go up to May 16, 2018. Flipkart is offering huge discounts on a wide range of products such as – smartphones, laptops, television, large appliances and more. Flipkart claims the offer one would find on its website cannot be found on any platform online or offline.

Along with discounts on a wide variety of products, the 4-day sale will have cashback and ‘No Cost EMI’ offers. Flipkart offers multiple easy payment options on big purchases such as no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv Limited and Credit Card transactions, EMI on Debit Card transactions and buy now and pay later. HDFC Bank debit card and credit card users will get a discount of 10% with this sale. Listed below are some of the best deals that are available on Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale:

Google Pixel 2 at Rs. 34,999

One of the most popular smartphones of 2017, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available for Rs 34,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively on Flipkart under Big Shopping Days sale. Google Pixel 2 packs a 5-inch full HD display and the bigger brother Google Pixel 2 XL packs a 6-inch QHD+ display. Both smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs. 37,990

Samsung Galaxy S8 can be bought for a discounted price of Rs 37,990. As of now, Flipkart was selling the smartphone for Rs 49,990. The Samsung Galaxy S8 packs a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus can be bought for Rs 43,990 under this sale. Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus possesses a huge 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440 pixels and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Oppo F7 for less than Rs 1,000

Oppo F7 is one of the better smartphones that can be purchased for as low as Rs 1,000. The original price of Oppo F7 is Rs 22,990. There is a flat discount of Rs 1,000. The minimum exchange discount on buying the smartphone is Rs 1,000 and with the Big Shopping Days sale, you can get Rs 3,090 extra off on the exchange. The flat 10% discount with HDFC debit and credit card mounts up to Rs 1,500. Now the whopping buyback discount for 6-8 months on Oppo F7 is Rs 15,401. With all discounts in place, the net cost of the ownership of Oppo F7 boils down to Rs 999

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 at Rs 25,999

The bezel-less flagship smartphone from Xiaomi with a bottom-placed selfie camera can be yours for Rs 25,999. Other than the flat Rs 10,000 off you can get extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

Other than smartphones you can avail up to 80% off on laptops, cameras, power banks, tablets and other electronic gadgets. TVs & Appliances will be available at a discount of up to 70%, with some key models of TVs being on flash sales. The sale is expected to generate 10-15 times of business on electronic products and large appliances.