Massive discount! Apple iPhone X up for grabs in Amazon Great India Festival Sale offers – Get SBI instant discount, cashback and no-cost EMI

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers the Apple iPhone X at a massively discounted price of Rs 74,999. Apple iPhone X has been a hot favourite amongst Apple fans since its launch and is still very popular. The iPhone X was launched last year and it drove the sales to a new high despite it being the most expensive phone that Apple had ever produced in its history.

Amazon will be offering an additional discount of Rs 1,000 and customers who have an SBI debit card or debit card will get an instant discount plus the customers will also be able to avail cashback worth Rs 7,499.

Amazon will also offer a no-cost EMI where customers will have to pay a sum of Rs 8,334/month which will allow the customers to get their hands on one of the most successful and popular phones that Apple has manufactured.

The iPhone X was the first phone by Apple which had a 5.8-inch end to end screen and it also sported the facial recognition feature which was introduced by Apple for the very first time in 2017. The iPhone X has a 64 GB version and the other being a 256 GB version. The iPhone X was also the first iPhone ever which a had a dual rear camera which improved the picture quality of the phone by a huge margin as compared to the previous models of the iPhone.

The iPhone X is IP67 dust and water resistant and the body of the iPhone X is of stainless steel on the front and back as well.