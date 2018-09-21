Massive discount and cashback on Apple iPhone X – Check how to avail the offer and where to buy

iPhone X has two 12-megapixel cameras

Now that the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max have gone up for pre-orders in India, the iPhone X, which launched last year, is up for grabs with offers. Apple recently cut the price of iPhone X and other previous-generation models following the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xr launch. The iPhone X now retails at Rs 91,650 in India for the 64GB variant. However, Paytm Mall is giving away cashback on the deal that you can avail to buy the iPhone X at a lower price.

Paytm Mall is offering the iPhone X at Rs 91,650, however, on applying the promocode IPH12000, the customers can avail a cashback of Rs 12,000. After adjusting the cashback against the price, the iPhone X can be yours at Rs 79,650. You can also exchange your old smartphone to get discounts. We tried OnePlus 5T under the exchange offer and a discount of Rs 7,200 was applicable. Note that the device you are exchanging needs to be in a working condition without damages.

iPhone X is still a powerful, decent device that you can buy even though the new iPhones are out. There’s hardly any difference in the display, cameras, or other features except for the new Apple A12 Bionic chip on the iPhone Xs. The design is nearly identical on both the iPhone models. You can read why you shouldn’t buy iPhone Xs and should rather go for iPhone X here.

For the specifications, the iPhone X comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display. It is powered by the Apple A11 Bionic chip embedded under the hood. The iPhone X has a dual camera setup comprising two 12-megapixel sensors, one of which has a wide-angle lens while the other one has a telephoto lens. There is a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front.