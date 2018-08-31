Massive deal! Samsung Galaxy S8 available with discount of up to Rs 23,000 – Check how to avail the offer

Samsung Galaxy S8 is still a good phone to buy at this price

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Note 9 that packs the biggest battery ever seen on a premium Galaxy device, besides the improved S Pen that now doubles up as a remote control. Last year, the company launched two flagships, following its tradition of debuting a Galaxy S device and a Galaxy Note device. The Samsung Galaxy S8 was introduced in India last year but it’s still one of the popular smartphones that money can buy. Flipkart is selling the Galaxy S8 at Rs 45,990, however, you can get it for much lower.

Let’s cut to the chase and evaluate the final price that you would pay for the Samsung Galaxy S8. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs 45,990 including a Rs 4,000 off on the MRP of Rs 49,990 mentioned in the Flipkart listing. Flipkart is offering Rs 4,000 discount on “leading” bank cards – both credit and debit. The banks listed for this offer are Axis Bank, Citi Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Yes Bank, HSBC Bank, RBL Bank, and American Express. Separately, a discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards is mentioned, however, only one of the bank offers can be coupled.

After deducting the discount of Rs 4,000, the final price of the Samsung Galaxy S8 comes down to Rs 41,990. Now, Flipkart is giving up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange of an old smartphone. Now, you have to be really decisive here because only select few models will get you a total discount of Rs 15,000 and you may want to rationalise your decision, especially if you have a device more powerful than the Galaxy S8. We chose the Apple iPhone 8 Plus for exchange and the value was Rs 15,000. If you exchange it, the Samsung Galaxy S8 price will come down to Rs 26,990.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch quad-HD+ display, Exynos 8895 processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel rear camera on the rear while an 8-megapixel front camera is for selfies. Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 3000mAh battery under the hood.