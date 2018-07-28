Massive deal! Get 10GB data, unlimited calling at just Rs 75 with this new BSNL plan – check details

BSNL offers unlimited voice calls as well as 10GB of data and 500 SMS benefits. (Source: PTI)

If there has been one winner in the war between telecom giants in India, it is the customer. All the operators are bringing down their tariffs and offering discounts which makes it a win-win situation for the customers. Taking the game one step ahead, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a Rs 75 option for prepaid subscribers. Under this plan, BSNL offers unlimited voice calls as well as 10GB of data and 500 SMS benefits.

The recharge comes with a 15-day validity but can be extended with an STV of Rs. 98 and above. The validity extension functionality can be used to extend benefits by up to 18 days. This BSNL prepaid plan will compete with Rs 98 recharge by Reliance Jio which offers 2GB of 4G data and 300 SMS benefits alongside unlimited voice calling for 28 days.

BSNL introduced this new plan just two days after the state-owned telco had launched a Rs 171 recharged option which comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 30 days. The plan was designed to take on the Jio Rs 198 recharge that offers identical daily data allocation but with 28 days validity and 300 SMS messages per day.

The new Rs 75 BSNL recharge will initially be available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle as the ‘BSNL Jeevitha Prepaid Plan’. Even though it offers unlimited voice calls, the benefits are not available for making calls to mobile numbers located in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

After the validity of the plan expires in 15 days, customers will have STV options of Rs. 98, Rs. 99, Rs. 118, Rs. 139, Rs. 187, Rs. 198, Rs. 319, Rs. 333, Rs. 339, Rs. 349, Rs. 395, Rs. 444, Rs. 447, and Rs. 551. These options can help extend the benefits. However, the benefits won’t be extended if the recharges are done through modes such as self-care, Web self-care, or USSD.

Earlier this week, BSNL launched the Rs. 171 recharge option that brought 2GB of 2G/ 3G data per day alongside unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS messages per day for 30 days.