Massive 3.5TB data! BSNL now offering 100Mbps data to broadband users

BSNL has revised the broadband plans

BSNL has ramped up its broadband plans yet again. The state-run telecom operator has silently updated its FTTH plans in the Chennai circle. According to a report by Telecom Talk, BSNL broadband plans of worth Rs 999 to Rs 4,999 now offer higher data speeds of up to 100Mbps along with more data limits as high as 3.5TB. This comes close on the heels of the recent rejig BSNL launched for its prepaid or postpaid plans.

First up is the BSNL Rs 999 FTTH broadband plan that has now been upped to offer data speeds of 80Mbps with a data limit of 600GB. According to the report, the speed will be throttled to 2Mbps after the data cap is exhausted. The plan is said to come with unlimited calls to all circles across India. Prior to the revision, the Rs 999 plan offered 250GB at data speeds of 60Mbps.

The BSNL Rs 1,299 FTTH broadband plan will now offer 800GB to the customers, as per the report. The data speed has been revised to 100Mbps, as opposed to 80Mbps data speed available for 400GB previously. The BSNL Rs 1,699 broadband plan now offers 1,100GB data at a speed of 100Mbps, up from the previous 550GB data at 80Mbps. The BSNL Rs 1,999 FTTH broadband plan gives 1.4TB data at 100Mbps, opposed to the data cap of 800GB available at 80Mbps previously.

Moving to the higher broadband plans, the BSNL Fibro Combo ULD Rs 2,999 will now offer 2TB data with speed of 100Mbps after the revision. It earlier offered 900GB data at 80Mbps. The final plan that has seen changes to its offerings is BSNL Fibro Combo ULD Rs 4,999 that will now give 3.5TB data at 100Mbps, compared to 1.5TB data at 80Mbps speed. All these plans are bundled with unlimited calls to all circles and data speed reduction to 2Mbps after FUP data. The report also says that the subscribers in Chennai will get 1GB of storage space with complimentary email address.