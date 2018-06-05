Mass Fidelity’s ‘The Core’: Positive on style and performance, negative on price

Apart from the speaker, the box contains a charging cable, a bunch of power cables, a power adapter and even an RCA-to-3.5mm aux cable.

The market today is flooded with Bluetooth speakers which come in all sizes and with different features. Mass Fidelity’s ‘The Core’ is the latest entrant in this segment. This is the first product launched by the Canadian technology start-up in India. Core is a 6-inch x 6-inch speaker elegantly wrapped in mesh-cloth with a black acrylic top and a chrome bottom. The company claims that this compact wireless speaker combines “better than stereo” sound with an impressive feature-set including portability, multi-room functionality and crystal-clear audio.

The Core is an easy to carry, high-performance speaker which comes with a built-in adaptive wireless network that enables users to connect between two and eight units to create a multi-room system at home with the press of a single button – no wires or Wi-Fi required.

Design and Look

The Core comes in an elegant white box. It is small enough in size for a portable speaker and has a built-in battery to aid in the speaker’s portability, but can also be used while plugged into a power source. The speaker is just 4-inches tall with a weight of 1.5 kg.

Apart from the speaker, the box contains a charging cable, a bunch of power cables, a power adapter and even an RCA-to-3.5mm aux cable. There is also a wireless remote and a slick satin bag to keep the speaker in.

It offers an aux-in connector, along with a SPDIF input port. The speaker also sports a USB port in case you want to connect your smartphone. There are four buttons on the top – two for volume, one for multi-room pairing and one for source selection.

The device also has a simple multi-colour LED is for indicating a connection, source, power and charging. There is also a small detachable card on the rear panel. This is the 5GHz wireless module for multi-room connectivity.

Features and Performance

Mass Fidelity have built 5 custom speakers for the Core. Of these, one of them acts as the subwoofer. The other four speakers are placed in a 1-2-1 configuration, that is, 1 speaker on the left, two in the centre (facing the listener) and 1 on the right. The company claims that its Wireless Sub is a high fidelity subwoofer that seamlessly integrates with your Core, adding rich, full and visceral low-range depth to all of your sounds.

Interestingly, The Core can also be used as a handsfree for taking calls when connected to the smartphone. However, this is disabled by default and can be enabled by pushing the power and source buttons for a few seconds.

It has a frequency response of 44Hz – 20kHz and supports the AAC, SBC,l and aptX Bluetooth codecs. Mass Fidelity claims The Core utilises signal processing architecture to guarantee the best possible sound via Bluetooth.

To test the speaker, we connected it to a smartphone as well as a laptop. After playing music for a while, we observed that the output was better for a laptop. Also, the speaker responded well to rock and electronic music as the speaker’s sub-woofer kicks in hard and you can definitely feel the bass.

Overall, you would be satisfied with the performance of Core.

Price

This is one area where the Core lets you down. As soon as you open the box, you know that you are holding an expensive device. The Core has been priced at Rs 33,999. However, with some of the other premium speakers available for a lesser price in India, this is one area where Mass Fidelity could have or should pay attention to.