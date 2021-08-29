Market research shows this is the most popular smartwatch in the world

Apple holds a 52 per cent market share in the segment, followed by Samsung, and Garmin.
Apple registered a 46 per cent on-year growth to cement its place as the top global smartwatch brand in terms of market share during the second quarter of 2021, according to new Strategy Analytics research. Apple holds a 52 per cent market share in the segment, followed by Samsung, and Garmin.
Strategy Analytics Executive Director Neil Mawston said: “We estimate Apple Watch shipped 9.5 million units worldwide in Q2 2021, rising 46 per cent from 6.5 million in Q2 2020.”
“Apple’s global smartwatch market share is holding steady around the 52 percent level. Apple Watch Series 6 today is by far the world’s most popular smartwatch model, due to its blend of sleek design, good usability on a small screen, and a growing portfolio of health and fitness apps.” Global smartwatch shipments during the quarter also surged 47 per cent on year to hit 18 million units. Strategy Analytics Senior Analyst Steven Waltzer said: “Smartwatch shipments worldwide are growing at their fastest rate since 2018. Smartwatch growth is back to pre-pandemic levels.” “Online sales of fitness-led devices that help to support personal healthcare remain popular and are the main driver of the smartwatch boom.” Waltzer said Samsung shipped an estimated 2 million units across the globe during the second quarter, a 54 per cent rise from 1.3 million units in the year-ago period. Samsung has a share of 11 per cent in the global smartwatch market and continues to perform well in its core North American, European, and South Korean markets. Mawston said the outlook for the smartwatch market for the rest of the year and into the fourth quarter-holiday season was promising.
Global smartwatch shipments during the quarter also surged 47 per cent on year to hit 18 million units.
Strategy Analytics Senior Analyst Steven Waltzer said: “Smartwatch shipments worldwide are growing at their fastest rate since 2018. Smartwatch growth is back to pre-pandemic levels.”
“Online sales of fitness-led devices that help to support personal healthcare remain popular and are the main driver of the smartwatch boom.”
Waltzer said Samsung shipped an estimated 2 million units across the globe during the second quarter, a 54 per cent rise from 1.3 million units in the year-ago period. Samsung has a share of 11 per cent in the global smartwatch market and continues to perform well in its core North American, European, and South Korean markets.Garmin, on the other hand, shipped an estimated 1.5 million units during the second quarter, registering a 25 per cent rise from 1.2 million units in the year-ago quarter. Garmin’s global market share has fallen to 8 percent from 10 per cent during the past year. Despite its strong portfolio, Garmin is facing increasing competition, especially in Asia, from Xiaomi and Samsung, Waltzer said.
Mawston said the outlook for the smartwatch market for the rest of the year and into the fourth quarter-holiday season was promising.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.