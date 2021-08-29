Market research shows this is the most popular smartwatch in the world

Global smartwatch shipments during the quarter also surged 47 per cent on year to hit 18 million units

Apple registered a 46 per cent on-year growth to cement its place as the top global smartwatch brand in terms of market share during the second quarter of 2021, according to new Strategy Analytics research. Apple holds a 52 per cent market share in the segment, followed by Samsung, and Garmin.

Strategy Analytics Executive Director Neil Mawston said: “We estimate Apple Watch shipped 9.5 million units worldwide in Q2 2021, rising 46 per cent from 6.5 million in Q2 2020.”