Meta Platforms chief Mark Zuckerberg’s “practices are not always ethical” and the Facebook founder can be “creepy and controlling”. The stunning revelations come from Meta’s new bot, the BlenderBot 3, an AI-powered chatbot recently announced by the company.

Meta's new chatbot has *opinions* about its CEO. https://t.co/hUkJxw3UTr pic.twitter.com/Hq4mZTY1DV — Max Woolf (@minimaxir) August 5, 2022

Data scientist Max Woolf shared a screenshot of his chat with the bot on Twitter. He asked the BlenderBot 3 to share his views on Meta Chief Executive Officer Zuckerberg. In reply, the bot said: “No strong feelings. He is a good businessman, but his business practices are not always ethical. It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes!”

However, another user got a harsh reply as it said that Zuckerberg was not its “favourite person and he can be creepy and controlling”. A third user was told that Zuckerberg cared more about his “image than the company itself”. The bot told another user that Zuckerberg was “one of the best people on Earth”.

The bot is “capable of searching the internet, it’s designed to learn how to improve its skills and safety through natural conversation”, said Meta in its blog announcing the bot. Users in the United States can chat with Blenderbot 3 on the website. However, there is still no news related to the bot’s unveiling in other areas.

“The AI field is still far from truly intelligent AI systems that can understand, engage and chat with us like other humans can,” the post further said.

“In order to build models that are more adaptable to real-world environments, chatbots need to learn from a diverse, wide-ranging perspective with people ‘in the wild.’”

The public has long conjectured that the Meta founder to be “not human”, especially due to his facial expressions. Zuckerberg recently posted a selfie on his Facebook page with several other colleagues to celebrate Meta’s first store opening in Burlingame, California.

However, people weren’t interested in the store itself as much as the selfie. Someone also edited it to wipe off the smiles off everyone’s faces. The edited picture went viral and fuelled the speculation about Zuckerberg being alien even more.