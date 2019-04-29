Mark Zuckerberg built glowing box for wife so she can sleep well – amid Facebook’s multiple privacy fiasco

Mark Zuckerberg said he built a glowing wooden box to help his wife Priscilla sleep better through the night without having to check her phone to see if it\u2019s time to look over their children. The \u201csleep box\u201d emits a very faint light between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. - when their daughters are expected to wake up. It doesn\u2019t show the time as that would stress her and disrupt her sleep, the Facebook Inc. chief executive officer said in an Instagram post on Saturday. \u201cSo far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night,\u201d Zuckerberg said, adding that the device is already popular with his friends. \u201cI\u2019m putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!\u201d Not everyone was impressed. British singer Lily Allen took a jab at Facebook\u2019s effectiveness in curbing racist content, asking if there was an algorithm to make white supremacy go away. Last month, Facebook Inc. announced plans to ban content that references white nationalism and white separatism, taking a major step toward curbing racism and hate speech on the site. The problem of white nationalism was magnified in March when the killer responsible for the deaths of 50 people in New Zealand posted a racist manifesto online and used the Facebook platform to stream the massacre at two mosques live.