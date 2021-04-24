Maps: Taking weather into account

Tomorrow.io data is customisable to any industry impacted by the weather, with use cases ranging from automotive to insurance and healthcare.

HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, has said that Tomorrow.io (the weather technology company) will be making its weather data available via the HERE Marketplace—a hub for global location data exchange and a platform to build location intelligent applications that accelerate data-driven innovation across industries.

“As HERE expands the number of data providers on the HERE Marketplace, the addition of Tomorrow.io weather data means enterprises can now dramatically improve operational efficiency in terms of predicting the business impact of weather, streamlining team communication and action plans, improving productivity, and optimising revenue margins,” the company said in a statement. Tomorrow.io data is customisable to any industry impacted by the weather, with use cases ranging from automotive to insurance and healthcare.

“Customers ranging from developers, data scientists and business analysts can now access the full Tomorrow.io weather data suite through the HERE Marketplace, ranging from weather parameters to air quality data,” said Steve Bonn, director, Business Development at HERE. “This is another step in our platform evolution as we see more data providers leveraging the HERE location platform to offer enterprise customers secure and scalable access to valuable data sets.”

Tomorrow.io provides hyperlocal weather and air quality solutions. The company said it leverages its hyper-accurate, street-by-street, minute-by-minute weather forecasts to provide a new level of clarity on air quality and air quality risk impact. It recently announced that it plans to launch its own constellation of small weather satellites next year. “A series of radar-equipped satellites will enable Tomorrow.io to get a better picture of global weather and improve its forecasting abilities,” it added.

“Air quality is a growing concern worldwide, for people, enterprises, cities, governments and environmental organisations,” added Dan Slagen, CMO, Tomorrow.io. “We’re delighted to be partnering with HERE and making our unique air quality solutions and weather data sets available for customers and developers across multiple industries to build the apps and solutions of tomorrow.”