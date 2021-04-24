  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maps: Taking weather into account

By: |
April 24, 2021 2:45 AM

HERE Marketplace to include Tomorrow.io weather data

Tomorrow.io data is customisable to any industry impacted by the weather, with use cases ranging from automotive to insurance and healthcare.Tomorrow.io data is customisable to any industry impacted by the weather, with use cases ranging from automotive to insurance and healthcare.

HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, has said that Tomorrow.io (the weather technology company) will be making its weather data available via the HERE Marketplace—a hub for global location data exchange and a platform to build location intelligent applications that accelerate data-driven innovation across industries.

“As HERE expands the number of data providers on the HERE Marketplace, the addition of Tomorrow.io weather data means enterprises can now dramatically improve operational efficiency in terms of predicting the business impact of weather, streamlining team communication and action plans, improving productivity, and optimising revenue margins,” the company said in a statement. Tomorrow.io data is customisable to any industry impacted by the weather, with use cases ranging from automotive to insurance and healthcare.

Related News

“Customers ranging from developers, data scientists and business analysts can now access the full Tomorrow.io weather data suite through the HERE Marketplace, ranging from weather parameters to air quality data,” said Steve Bonn, director, Business Development at HERE. “This is another step in our platform evolution as we see more data providers leveraging the HERE location platform to offer enterprise customers secure and scalable access to valuable data sets.”

Tomorrow.io provides hyperlocal weather and air quality solutions. The company said it leverages its hyper-accurate, street-by-street, minute-by-minute weather forecasts to provide a new level of clarity on air quality and air quality risk impact. It recently announced that it plans to launch its own constellation of small weather satellites next year. “A series of radar-equipped satellites will enable Tomorrow.io to get a better picture of global weather and improve its forecasting abilities,” it added.

“Air quality is a growing concern worldwide, for people, enterprises, cities, governments and environmental organisations,” added Dan Slagen, CMO, Tomorrow.io. “We’re delighted to be partnering with HERE and making our unique air quality solutions and weather data sets available for customers and developers across multiple industries to build the apps and solutions of tomorrow.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Maps Taking weather into account
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mi QLED TV 75 4K with up to 120Hz refresh rate, full array local dimming and Dolby Vision launched in India
2COVID-19 vaccination India phase 3 for everyone above 18 years from May 1: Where, when and how to register
3Mi 11X Pro with Snapdragon 888, 108MP camera and 120Hz AMOLED display launched in India