MapmyIndia now lets you find nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre as Govt initiates vaccine drive for senior citizens

MapmyIndia has now rolled out a new feature that will help users to find nearby vaccine centres in India. The company has integrated data from the government’s official vaccination registration website, cowin.gov.in. This will allow MapmyIndia to deliver this search functionality to those looking for vaccination centres near them. This functionality can also be found on the CoWIN website where people can look for directions and other nearby centres at the time of registration.
In order to look for centres, users can also download the Move app or they can visit maps.mapmyindia.com for search results. The move comes as the government has initiated a vaccination drive against the novel Coronavirus for people above the age of 60 years and those 45 having comorbid conditions. The application can search for these centres anywhere in the country- urban and rural areas.