MapmyIndia now lets you find nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre as Govt initiates vaccine drive for senior citizens

MapmyIndia has now rolled out a new feature that will help users to find nearby vaccine centres in India. The company has integrated data from the government’s official vaccination registration website, cowin.gov.in. This will allow MapmyIndia to deliver this search functionality to those looking for vaccination centres near them. This functionality can also be found on the CoWIN website where people can look for directions and other nearby centres at the time of registration.

In order to look for centres, users can also download the Move app or they can visit maps.mapmyindia.com for search results. The move comes as the government has initiated a vaccination drive against the novel Coronavirus for people above the age of 60 years and those 45 having comorbid conditions. The application can search for these centres anywhere in the country- urban and rural areas.

Here is how you can find a vaccine centre nearby:

Users can go to the MapmyIndia web portal or download the app.

Upon downloading, a registration will be required in order to access all the features on the site. After logging in, users can tap on the current location option in the search box.

They can also enter any address or place name or a pin code for searches.

Then an option of Vaccination Centres will appear in the left menu that will allow users to see a list of options nearby. The centre’s distance from the user’s location will also appear.

Users can then simply select Get Directions options to know the way as well as the real-time navigation to that vaccine centre.

It is to note that senior citizens can now register themselves for Coronavirus vaccination and there are around 27 crore people who will now be vaccinated in this phase.