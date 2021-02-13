MapmyIndia inks agreement with ISRO to build alternative to Google Mapping services

The government had also pointed out that with the participation of the private industries into the satellite-based services, ISRO would be in a better position to concentrate on scientific expeditions and space expeditions. (Credit: The Indian Express)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has inked an agreement with MapmyIndia to develop mapping and other location-based services in the country. The initiative taken by ISRO in collaboration with MapmyIndia could prove to be an alternative to Google maps which has a monopoly in the mapping services in the country, the Indian Express reported. The MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma was quoted as saying that the indigenous company will play a responsible role in the field and depict the maps and borders which reflect India’s true sovereignty as per the Government of India.

Verma also said that the move would help the company integrate the huge catalogue of ISRO’s satellite imagery and earth observation data to provide more detailed and comprehensive mapping solutions to the people of the country. He further said that the collaboration between the ISRO and MapmyIndia would turn into a pathbreaking milestone in attaining the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Detailing the goals of the company, Verma said that the company is not only aiming at providing mapping services to the people but also provides insights about pollution, weather forecast, agriculture output, disaster management, and land use changes. However, neither of the two organisations-ISRO or MapmyIndia- has given any timeline about the launch of the services.

In addition to the recent agreement inked with MapmyIndia, the Indian space agency has been encouraging private partnerships in the space industry for the last few years. The central government had also constituted a new body called the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe) to handhold and encourage private players in the space industry which hitherto was solely the domain of the government agencies. The government has stressed on the importance of allowing private companies into the space industry by saying that the increasing demand of satellite data, space-based applications and services cannot be met by ISRO alone.

The government had also pointed out that with the participation of the private industries into the satellite-based services, ISRO would be in a better position to concentrate on scientific expeditions and space expeditions. The entry of private players is not only the Indian phenomenon, the American and Russian space agencies are also encouraging the participation of the private players in the space industry to explore the unutilised potential of the industry.