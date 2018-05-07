Man caught with 100 smuggled iPhone X units worth Rs 85.6 lakhs at Delhi Airport

The cost of iPhone X in India starts at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant

A man was allegedly arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi by the customs officials for attempting to smuggle as many as 100 iPhone X units into India. An unidentified 53-year old man was accused of illegally moving 100 units of Apple’s most expensive iPhone model from Dubai.

The customs intercepted him on his arrival from Dubai at New Delhi, reports PTI. “Hundred iPhone X handsets worth a total of Rs 85.61 lakh were seized from his baggage after a thorough search,” Additional Commissioner of customs at the airport, Amandeep Singh was quoted as saying. The cost of iPhone X in India starts at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant while in Dubai, it starts at 3,966 dirham, which is roughly Rs 72,500.

The iPhone X holds a lot of monetary value in the country and some people go for the shoddy way of buying it from illicit sources who offer the devices at cheaper prices. A recent report by Strategy Analytics suggests that Apple sold over 16 million units of iPhone X in the first quarter of 2018. The iPhone X also stood out to be the most successful model sales-wise at the end of March 2018.

The revenue garnered by iPhone X spiked the profits for the company in Q1. Apple last month posted a quarterly revenue of $61.6 billion, a rise of 16 per cent from the same period in 2017. The iPhone sales alone raked in a revenue of $38 billion during the quarter. The company said that international sales reckoned around 65 per cent of this revenue. The earnings by Apple also beat the forecasts by the Wall Street analysts.