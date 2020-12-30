Making WFH productive & efficient: Tech firms roll out special integrated solutions for those working remotely

K Bhaskhar, Senior VP-BIS, Canon India

In today’s versatile and dynamic business environment (greatly influenced by the pandemic), an office can be set up anytime and anywhere—be it a small office, a home office, even a medium scale business that is working remotely and away from the normal office setup. People are on the lookout for solutions that are compact and equipped with advanced features that can ensure productivity and cost efficiency. Naturally, technology companies are making available their latest offerings that can meet the demands of the new “remotely working worker”.

Sharp Business Systems (India), a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Japan’s Sharp has rolled out a special, integrated package of workplace solutions keeping in mind the requirements of professionals operating remotely. The special integrated package includes a unique combination of multi-functional printer, interactive touch panels, Dynabook laptops, software applications and commercial air purifier. The package can benefit all workgroups including startups but is designed for SMEs, BFSIs, large institutions and multinational companies to make working from home easier, safer and more efficient. The remote working package can be availed either through sale or through a pay-per-use model that further enhances its affordability and relevance.

As part of the integrated deal, Sharp offers high-end digital multifunctional printers (MFPs) in both colour & mono with contactless printing through access cards, data security, and AI capabilities such as voice assist and high speed scanning to digitise documents. The next-generation interactive display enables better space utilisation and more productive collaboration in meetings, boardrooms and training rooms which would revolutionise the way conferences are conducted whether working from home or office. Dynabook laptops are engineered for business and education purposes to deliver high quality, reliable and optimum performance. Sharp air purifiers take care of overall indoor air quality by removing many bacteria and viruses thus reducing chance of cross infection for workers.

“Sharp’s focus on enabling business continuity has led to it creating this specially designed packaged for working professionals,” says Shinji Minatogawa, MD, Sharp Business Systems (India). “This will enhance office productivity and efficiency and also create a safe work environment for employees while at office or at home.”

K Bhaskhar, senior vice-president, Business Imaging Solutions Division, Canon India, feels that accommodating a mobile workforce, embracing cloud technology and securing valuable business data are key in managing today’s offices. Recently, the Japanese imaging major announced a new addition to the imageRUNNER (iR) multi-function device (MFD) line-up, comprising two A4 monochrome MFDs, the iR1643i and iR1643iF. Built to meet the needs of any contemporary office, the new MFDs will help businesses increase productivity with seamless mobile connectivity, supporting a wide range of mobile printing solutions including Canon PRINT Business, Apple AirPrint and Mopria Print Service.

“Our new imageRUNNER MFDs are designed to fulfill the requirements of modern offices,” says Bhaskhar. “Equipped with uniFLOW Online Express, Canon’s cloud-based print management solution, the MFDs help businesses track and assess print, copy, scan, and fax usage, as well as allocate costs to departments accurately. The MFDs are also capable of safeguarding the confidentiality of business data with strong security features, such as Verify System at Startup, Encrypted PDF and Device Signature PDF, effectively prevent unauthorised device access and protect scanned documents.”