Make in India! Xiaomi to manufacture LED TVs locally

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi, in partnership with Dixon Technologies, will start locally manufacturing its range of Mi LED TVs in India. The new Mi LED TV manufacturing plant is located in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, with a total campus area spanning 32 acres. The factory with Dixon Technologies now employs more than 850 people. It will result in a production capacity of 100,000 Mi LED TVs per month by Q1 2019. The new Mi LED TV manufacturing plant will start local assembly with Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80cm (32”) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 180cm (43”) for now.

Manu Jain, vice-president, Xiaomi, and MD, Xiaomi India, said, “After a successful smartphone journey, we are beginning a new chapter with Mi LED TV manufacturing in India. We are already the No. 1 smart TV brand here, and we hope that with our increased focus on local manufacturing, we would be able to increase our supply.”