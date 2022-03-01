Major activity tracking updates on anvil for Apple Watch Series 8: Report

There is little available detail about the Apple Watch Series 8, but there is the possibility that it could resemble the Apple Watch Series 7.

This Apple Watch Series 8, set for release this year, is likely to include a plethora of major updates in areas of activity tracking. It is also expected to have a faster chip that will power all of the Cupertino-based tech giants smartwatch models in a new-look line-up.

Apple is said to be bringing three new Watch models, including the Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE update, and a rugged Apple Watch entry targeted to extreme sports enthusiasts, in 2022.

In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said the three models could make 2022 the biggest in Apple Watch history since the original model despite the likelihood that the tech behemoth was unlikely to introduce any new major health sensors.

“I think this year will be the biggest in the history of the Apple Watch since the original model,” Gurman wrote.

“I’m looking for three new models this fall: an Apple Watch Series 8, an Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports. I wouldn’t expect any major new health sensors this year, besides the possible inclusion of the oft-discussed body temperature feature. But look out for major updates to activity tracking and faster chips across the board.”

Apple is believed to be developing blood pressure, body temperature, and blood sugar sensors for future models. However, apart from a likely body temperature sensor in the Series 8, these features are not likely to be available anytime soon.

Gurman believes that the company would retire the Apple Watch Series 3, on sale since 2017, and positioned as an affordable alternative to the newer models.

There is little available detail about the Apple Watch Series 8, but there is the possibility that it could resemble the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple had just increased the display size in the Series 7 models and it usually sticks to a display size for a few years.

In a related development, display analyst Ross Young has suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 could be available in three sizes instead of the customary two. Apple is likely to add a larger size to join the 41- and 45-mm options.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to drop in September.