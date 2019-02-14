Madhubala’s 86th Birthday: Google dedicates special doodle for iconic actress of Indian cinema

Madhubala or Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi was born in Delhi on February 14, 1933. (Google doodle)

Madhubala birthday: Search engine Google has dedicates a special doodle on the occasion of late bollywood actress Madhubala’s 86th birth anniversary. Google doodle carries a portrait of actress in a dancing mode with a number of colour combinations reflecting the charm of the star. A gifted actor with an understated style well suited for comedies, dramas, and romantic roles alike, Madhubala’s breathtaking appearance earned comparisons to Venus.

Madhubala was an icon of Indian cinema who was also widely known as ‘The Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood.’ Raised in the slums of Bombay, she supported her family as a child star and soon became a leading lady known for her elegance on screen and considerable acting abilities, the doodle description explains, which is designed by Bangalore-based artist Muhammed Sajid.

Madhubala appeared in her first film at the age of 9, billed as Baby Mumtaz. In 1947, Madhubala (14) played the lead role in Neel Kamal, taking the name Madhubala. She worked tirelessly as she was the family’s main breadwinner to support her parents and four sisters.

Madhubala appeared in nine films in 1949, including a spellbinding breakout performance in the box office hit Mahal.

Madhubala fell in love with Dilip Kumar, who was her costar in the 1951 romance Tarana, but her father, who managed her career, interfered.

The chemistry of the iconic stars in the epic historical drama Mughal-e-Azam (1960), one of the most popular and expensive movies in Bollywood history—was undeniable and unforgettable.

Madhubala appeared in over 70 films over the course of a tragically brief career, Madhubala—who would have turned 86 today—was called ‘The Biggest Star in the World’ in 1952 by Theatre Arts magazine. The versatile actress showed her talent in a variety of genres, including in her movies like Mahal, Dulari ( both 1949), Beqasoor (1950), Tarana (1951), Amar (1954), Mr. & Mrs. ’55 (1955), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and Howrah Bridge (1958).