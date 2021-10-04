Made for SME: Tech tuned to your needs

These offerings include an AC controller that can save upto 30% in energy costs, an AI-based video surveillance offering, and a DIY connected smoke detector.

Impact by Honeywell, a brand created by the Fortune 100 company to cater to the growing mid-market segment in India, has introduced three locally developed products to solve the unique problems of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These offerings include an AC controller that can save upto 30% in energy costs, an AI-based video surveillance offering, and a DIY connected smoke detector. The brand is also expanding its reach through leading e-commerce platforms for these plug-and-play connected products and solutions.

The product portfolio has been designed to increase productivity, enhance safety, reduce costs, and enhance compliance for SME customers in and beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities. “Since its launch, Impact by Honeywell has created a robust product pipeline by leveraging Honeywell’s local engineering talent in design, hardware, and app-based software capabilities,” said Ashish Modi, president, Honeywell Building Technologies, Asia.

The Impact AC controller is a battery-operated, DIY offering created for small- and mid-sized commercial buildings. These categories of buildings conventionally do not rely on centralised air conditioning for their cooling needs, typically using remote-controlled split, cassette and window air conditioners (ACs) that require human intervention to turn them on or off. The AC Controller ensures that ACs are not left running in unoccupied cabins, meeting rooms, conference rooms. AC is the main power consumer in small- and mid- sized buildings. Honeywell’s offering can potentially save businesses upto 30% in energy costs.

The Impact AI-based video surveillance offering comprises an integrated camera-processor setup, which performs analytics on the Edge and instantly and intelligently delivers alerts to the user via a mobile app. The product uses proprietary algorithms and offers data analytics through its cloud infrastructure. It is offered with a subscription-based engagement model.

The Impact wireless smoke detector is a DIY offering for buildings in which elaborate installations of fire detection systems are not possible. This product provides basic fire safety to the masses and will be sold on leading e-commerce platforms in India.