Made for iPhone OperaTouch is feature-packed and is designed to match its speed

Apple’s new iPhone XS and XS Max smartphones have big, beautiful displays, but conventional browsers are yet to adapt to this development. Towards this, Opera, the developer of the popular Opera Mini browser, has released Opera Touch, the mobile browser launched in April on Android, for the new iPhone range. It combines the high-end technology of Opera with impactful aesthetics to address the high standards and needs of iPhone users.

Opera Touch (Android version) won the Red Dot Communication Design Award 2018 for its unique user interface, which solves some of the current finger-gymnastics smartphone users struggle with in their everyday lives. The new iPhone XS Max has nearly twice the display size of the original iPhone that premiered in 2007.

“This shift in size calls for big changes in browser design. With Opera Touch we made it faster and easier to browse the web when on the go. This is especially useful when you’re using a smartphone with a large display”, said Maciej Kocemba, Opera Touch product manager.

Some of the features and design solutions in Opera Touch are:

*The browser starts directly in search mode so you can find things faster

*Designed for one-handed, easy web browsing with key browser elements at the bottom

*End-to-end encrypted Flow connects multiple devices and sends images, notes, links and videos between them

* Instant Search with text and, QR/barcode search features

* Access to tabs from the Opera desktop browser on the home screen

*Your top sites automatically added to the browser’s home screen

*Built-in ad blocker with cryptojacking protection.

With Opera Touch, Opera wants to provide exquisite browsing experience fit for the cutting-edge hardware Apple delivers and to give an impulse for change to the mobile browsing world. Opera Touch for iOS is available for download from the App Store. The Android version can be downloaded from Google Play store.