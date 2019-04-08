Made for India: Samsung Galaxy Apps store gets India makeover

Samsung Galaxy Apps Store is now even more useful and user-friendly. Strengthening the connect with its strong user base, the South Korean consumer electronics giant has partnered with Indus App Bazaar to empower its users to discover and access their favourite mobile applications in 12 Indian languages. The announcement comes at a time when the industry is witnessing exponential increase in app downloads from smaller towns and cities across India.

“There is a marked increase in the penetration of smartphones and mobile application downloads across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. We studied this trend in key markets and partnered with Indus App Bazaar to address the growing demand for vernacular applications. The partnership will enable our customers to access their favourite apps on Galaxy Apps Store in 12 Indian languages in addition to English,” said Sanjay Razdan, senior director, Services Management, Samsung India.

Samsung’s latest ‘Make for India’ offering will help millions of Indians navigate through an exhaustive catalogue of apps on the Galaxy Apps Store, in their choice of language. Galaxy Apps Store is available in English, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and Marathi. Galaxy Apps Store now empowers users to download a host of free applications, without having to sign in, making the experience seamless and hassle-free.

“We understand that there is a growing demand among mobile users to communicate in their local language. The new Galaxy Apps Store is a big step in that direction. We also realised that the mandatory sign in on the Apps store is an extra step and have removed this requirement for free downloadable apps,” Razdan added. Galaxy Apps Store provides a strong personalised recommendation engine delivering users the option to download the apps that would best serve their needs.