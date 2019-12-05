Made for India: OPPO integrates Digilocker in its mobile OS

Notably, Oppo is the first smartphone brand to integrate Digilocker service into ColorOS 7 and has come up with a localised feature called ‘DocVault’.

Smooth and delightful user experience – that’s what the new mobile operating system from Oppo—ColorOS —is all about. Based on the latest Android 10, ColorOS 7 is the Chinese device maker’s largest OS update plan and will cover over 20 Oppo products including Reno, Find, F, K, and A-series models. The OS comes with a new Infinite Design concept featuring minimalist aesthetics and fresh visuals. It also boasts of a series of smart solutions including unique localised features to provide a rich and seamless experience specific to Indian users.

Notably, Oppo is the first smartphone brand to integrate Digilocker service into ColorOS 7 and has come up with a localised feature called ‘DocVault’.“With ColorOS 7, we have focussed on delivering not only a smooth and delightful experience but also on providing localised solutions specific to Indian users such as DocVault in association with the government,” said Tasleem Arif, vice-president and head of R&D of Oppo.

ColorOS is now used by more than 300 million users, supporting 80 languages and more than 140 countries around the globe. India’s R&D centre played a key role in the globalisation of the ColorOS in the overseas market. Based in Hyderabad, Oppo’s R&D centre in India has more than 250 team members, who focus not only on localising features but also assist the global team to create globalised features.

With Infinite Design, ColorOS 7 has adopted a lightweight visual approach that simplifies the user interface, helping users focus more on their content. Besides full icon customisation, Dark Mode provides a superior reading experience in all-day conditions, helping users concentrate more and reducing battery consumption. Additionally, ColorOS 7 opens up more intuitive interactions. The new weather-adaptive alarm automatically adjusts alarm sounds to weather. In addition to the new Artist Wallpaper Project, users can now enjoy a vibrant range of dynamic wallpapers change with time or interact with a swipe.”

An upgraded haptic design helps deliver clearer, crisper touch response sounds and a more realistic touch experience. There are also sharp, new animations for charging, weather, and deleting apps. Moreover, ColorOS collaborated with Denmark’s audio design company Epic Sound to upgrade the overall sound system.