macOS Monterey: Check if your Mac is eligible for free update, other details

Apple’s latest macOS update, aka macOS Monterey will release later today. macOS Monterey or macOS 12 has been available as a beta update for users so far but starting today, that is 25th October 2021, it will be available for public which is to say all Mac users (eligible for the free update) will be able to download and install it.

macOS Monterey was first unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in early June. New features in the Operating System include Airplay, Universal Control, and a bunch of updates coming to FaceTime and Safari.

Unlike the interface-level upgrades of the macOS Big Sur, macOS Monterey will enhance user experience with behind-the-scenes changes. The Universal Control will allow users multitask between an iPad and a Mac using a single keyboard and mouse.

Unlike Windows 11, MacOS 12 has a straightforward list of compatible devices.

Mac devices compatible with MacOS Monterey

Here are all the models of Macs that can run MacOS Monterey:

• MacBook, early 2016 and later

• MacBook Air, early 2015 and later

• MacBook Pro, early 2015 and later

• Mac Pro, late 2013 and later

• Mac Mini, late 2014 and later

• iMac, late 2015 and later

• iMac Pro, 2017 and later

Following Macs are not eligible for the update:

iMac: mid-and late 2014 and early 2015

MacBook Pro, late 2013 and mid-1014

MacBook Air, mid 2013 and early 2014

MacBook, early 2015

The macOS Monterey will be available pre-installed on the new MacBook Pro (2021) launched during Monday’s ‘Unleashed’ event. The macOS Monterey for MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and iMac currently running macOS Big Sur will automatically reach eligible devices upon release.