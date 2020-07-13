MacBook users, Apple has an important advisory for you; check details

Apple has already built the FaceTime HD camera into Mac computers with safety designs.

Apple has recently alerted all its MacBook users regarding a practise that may harm their laptop’s display. Users having any Apple laptop- MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have been advised against closing their laptops with an attached third-party camera cover. In a support document published by Apple, the company said if users close their Mac notebook having a camera cover installed, it is likely to damage the display as “the clearance between the display and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances.” The support document also added that when a user covers the built-in camera, it is likely to interfere with the ambient light sensor. This may prevent features like automatic brightness as well as True Tone from working.

However, users do not have to be worried. While the company alerted against camera covers, it has also suggested an alternative way. According to Apple, users can go for the camera indicator in order to check if their camera is active or not. It can also decide which applications can use the camera in System Preferences.

The company informed that for users who want to find if the camera is on, Apple has already built the FaceTime HD camera into Mac computers with safety designs. A camera indicator light will glow whenever the camera is active and will help users to know whenever it’s on. Apple said that the camera is engineering in such a way that it will not activate without turning the indicator light on. Therefore, users can simply check on the camera being active.

This warning has come as many users complained about their displays being cracked after they have covered their cameras. The issue is common especially with 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models.

Further, Apple has also said if users still want to keep camera cover on the damage on the display can be avoided by making sure that the camera cover is not thicker 0.1mm and is removed while closing the computer. It added that covers that use adhesive residue should be avoided.