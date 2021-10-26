MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) shipping delayed in India; check new sale date here

Apple has started showing October 29 availability for the new MacBook Pros and AirPods on its India website

The sale for MacBook Pro (2021) models for both 14 and 16-inch versions has been pushed to October 29, Friday in India. The availability of Airpods (3rd generation) also starts on the same day. The latest MacBook Pros and AirPods that were unveiled at a virtual event last week were earlier scheduled to be available from October 26.

Apple India’s website posted a banner notifying that 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) will come to markets on October 29. The same is with AirPods (3rd generation) whose sale has been delayed also, the official website of Apple distributors Ingram Micro and Redington India also flashed ‘coming soon’ at this point.

The new MacBook Pro models and AirPods, however, start sale from October 26 in the US as per the original schedule.

MacBook Pro (2021) specifications

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models feature Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display, which is backed by mini-LED technology. Both the models can be equipped with the new M1 Pro or M1 Max chips that include up to 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU. The new Pro models come with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate using proprietary ProMotion technology earlier available on the iPad Pro models.

The new Pro model does not have the Touch Bar but gets an SDXC card slot and an HDMI port. There are physical function keys in place of the Touch Bar along with a wider escape key.

The devices use macOS Monterey out-of-the-box that brings enhanced user experience to the new MacBook Pro and includes features like AirPlay to Mac, Live Text, and Visual Lookup, as well as an updated Safari browser.

AirPods (3rd generation) specifications

The new AirPods look like AirPods Pro but have smaller stems and a force sensor for pressure controls. They include Dolby Atmos and spatial audio in Apple Music and Adaptive EQ support for customising music playback depending on how the earbuds fit in the user’s ear.

The company claims it has an additional hour of battery life over previous models, 6 hours of listening, and 4 hours of talk time The charging set supports Apple’s MagSafe protocol. The bundled case expands battery life to up to 30 hours will full charge.

MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd generation) price in India

The price of the MacBook Pro (2021) starts at Rs. 1,94,900 for the 14-inch variant. The 16-inch model carries a starting price tag of Rs. 2,39,900. In the US it start at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,50,100).

The price of the AirPods (3rd generation) in India is set at Rs. 18,500 while in the US, the new AirPods come at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,400).