MacBook Air with M2 launch delayed to late 2022, MacBook Pro 14-, 16-inch refresh now expected in 2023

Apple’s new MacBook Air with M2 chip will not be available until later this year. The Cupertino major is said to have delayed its launch. Moreover, updates to 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models aren’t expected until 2023, according to a report.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there will be at least two or three more Mac devices launched this year apart from the new MacBook Air with M2 chip. The other devices lined up for launch are Mac mini, 24-inch iMac, and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Moreover, Apple is also preparing for the launch of an iMac with “Pro” chips but not anytime soon. There is also a possibility that Apple might be delaying the launch of the MacBook Pro until the M2 Ultra and dual M2 Ultra-upgrades with new M2 chip are ready, the report said.

The MacBook Pro that Apple is working on will feature double the performance of the M1 Ultra with 128 graphics cores and 40 CPU cores. The MacBook Pro will be the last new Mac to transition to Apple Silicon.

With the new lineup of launches Apple seems to be following the same timeline of launches post M1 Macbook Air i.e 13-inch MacBook Pro, and entry-level Mac mini in November 2020, suggesting that the company’s M-series chips may have an upgrade cycle of some two years.