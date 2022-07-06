MacBook Air M2 (2022) India pre-order, availability dates announced: Full details

The all-new 2022 update of the MacBook Air with M2 chip will be available to order in India starting July 8 (5:30pm). It will start shipping from July 15. The MacBook Air with M2 was announced at WWDC 2022, alongside the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, though exact availability details weren’t revealed immediately. The MacBook Pro M2 13-inch (2022) went on sale earlier, starting June 24.

MACBOOK AIR M2 (2022) PRICE IN INDIA, AVAILABILITY

MacBook Air with M2 price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 (Rs 1,09,900 for education). This is for M2-based version with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, and 256GB SSD Storage. The top-of-the-line model with 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, and 2TB SSD Storage will set you back by Rs 2,49,900.

MacBook Air M2 (2022) will be available on apple.com and through Apple Authorised Resellers.

MACBOOK AIR M2 (2022) SPECS AND FEATURES

The MacBook Air with M2 brings a new sleek and lightweight unibody metal design which measures only 11.3mm. It weighs just 1,24kg. Apple says it has been able to achieve a 20% reduction in volume in this generation. There are two new colours, too, in addition to your more regular silver and space gray options. These are midnight and starlight.

On the front, you get a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with slim bezels and 1080p webcam up-top that’s housed inside a notch. The screen, which can peak 500nits, is 25% brighter and supports 1 billion colours. There is True Tone.

Under the hood, you—obviously –get Apple’s new M2 chip. Apple claims up to 40% faster performance in Final Cut Pro over M1-based MacBook Air.

You get two Thunderbolt ports, headphone jack, and MagSafe charging. The new MacBook Air supports 67W fast charging, too, but you’ll need to get a power adapter separately for this.

Elsewhere, the Magic Keyboard, onboard, features a full-height function row with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad. Rounding off the package are a 4-speaker sound system with support for spatial audio and 3-mic array.