MacBook Air 2022 rumours start to heat up after MacBook Pro 2021 launch; here’s everything to know

Apple MacBook Air: Apple has just launched the new MacBook Pro lineup and the rumour mill has begun anticipating the next laptop lineup from the tech giant. Leaker Dylandkt has given an idea about what the new 2022 MacBook Air could be like and what people can expect from Cupertino for the next model. As per the leader, the new MacBook Air could also be called simply MacBook, and it would be released in the middle of 2022. Dylan has said that the MacBook could also sport a return of the MagSafe connector, just like the MacBook Pro that Apple launched earlier this week.

But is that all? Of course not! A USB-C port, a 30W power adapter, a 1080p webcam and no fans are also expected by the leaker to be featured in the new MacBook Air 2022. Apart from this, it could also have colour options similar to that of the 24-inch iMac, coupled with off-white bezels and keyboards, which would have full-sized function keys.

Dylan has further said that the design of the new MacBook Air 2022 would be similar to the recently launched MacBook Pro, only lighter and thinner, of course, and users are likely to get multiple external display support, with at least two options. While Dylan said that the laptop is likely to sport a mini-LED display, he said he could not confirm whether the laptop would be notchless or not.

But what will the MacBook Air not feature? Well, as per Dylan, quite a lot. The laptop is not likely to have ProMotion or Face ID, and there are also very little chances of the laptop having an SD card slot, tapered design or HDMI port.

Dylan has also stated that Cupertino is likely to only “slightly” increase the price of the new MacBook Air. At present, the 2020 MacBook Air has been priced at $999, which is half that of the newly released MacBook Pro.