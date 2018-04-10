M-tech launches new 4G VoLTE smartphone; check out price, features and specifications

The device also supports features like OTG support, GPS, Bluetooth, WI-Fi, proximity sensor, FM radio with recording. (Press Image)

Domestic handset-maker M-tech Mobile on Tuesday introduced “Eros Smart,” a new 4G VoLTE smartphone with a 360 degree, rotation-capable fingerprint sensor for Rs 4,799.

The dual-SIM device comes with a 5-inch screen, 1GB RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat OS, 2400mAh battery, 5MP rear camera with LED flash and 2MP front camera, an 8GB ROM expandable upto 32GB.

“Our new offering blends design, durability, performance and affordability into one device,” Goutam Kumar Jain, Co-Founder, M-tech Informatics said in a statement.