Lumiford Black Stone Speaker: This speaker looks and sounds great

Everyone loves music, it can create a mood or start a party, and provide the much-needed mental relief during pandemic times. A portable, wireless speaker, such as the Lumiford Black Stone high bass wireless speaker, can brighten up any gathering. Available for Rs 1,999, it is an adventure-ready wireless speaker for hiking or biking, partying and travel.

The Black Stone is a small and easy-to-carry Bluetooth speaker with great performance. You can attach it to your backpack. The build quality is really good; it comes in a IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof design. The battery life is also good and runs for long. This is a 5W and 40mm speaker, so you can imagine the sound is great. Good bass and treble, perfect speaker for music, movies and even calls. Connectivity is also really good, easy to pair with most devices like a laptop, mobile or tablet. The speaker comes with advanced Bluetooth v5.0 which helps in reconnecting effortlessly. Plus, there is 15 hours of playtime with 1800 mAh battery capacity.

Some of the things I liked about this device: One, it is quite portable and can be carried easily. It doesn’t occupy much space. Two, it has good sound quality, it’s loud and clear. Plus, it has good bass and is suitable for outdoor spaces. Three, it has 1800mah battery capacity with 12 hours of playtime, transmission range is approximately 10 meters, there is support for Bluetooth, AUX, Micro SD, voice assistant integration and more. Battery charging time is around 3.5 hours. Overall, a good product at a good price.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,999