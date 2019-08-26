Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock: Good performance for the price

At first look, the Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock comes across as a well-constructed piece of audio equipment that is neatly designed with its impressive fabric and wood cover.

A speaker dock or a docking station refers to any system with the capacity to accommodate an electronic device while playing music as well as charging its battery simultaneously. Normally you’ll find such devices on the side tables of high-end hotels, especially in the US. Closer home, we seem to have embraced ultra-portable, wireless speakers that are hugely popular. Lumiford is trying to popularise the docking culture with its 2.1 Subwoofer Dock, a Hi-Fi stereo Bluetooth speaker that retails for Rs 8,999 and is adept at emitting good quality music. We take a look at its finer details.

At first look, the Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock comes across as a well-constructed piece of audio equipment that is neatly designed with its impressive fabric and wood cover. It has small wooden legs that give the unit some amount of height. Look closer and you will find that the unit is in two parts: the top of the speaker is a detachable mobile speaker and the rest is a 2.1 subwoofer dock.

Switched on, the Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock instantly pairs with all Bluetooth-enabled devices (2.1 and higher version); these include cellphones, tablets and laptops. The portable speaker is engineered with a fast and stable wireless connection to your phone/tablet with a 10m/33ft range. It is designed to automatically reconnect to the last paired device.

At my end, I connected the Lumiford unit with my mobile phone and basically got to hear music now upgraded to stereo with subwoofer. You can enjoy a full bodied stereo HD sound with a True Bass subwoofer dock, or just pick up the handset and carry it anywhere and listen to your music on the go. The docking station is equipped with a power-packed 3.5 inch subwoofer, powered by a potent 20W subwoofer driver.

I played some music stored on my mobile phone and HD sound was delivered through its handset engineered with two full range 6W speakers in tandem. The handset is backed by a long-lasting 1500 mAh built-in battery, enabling you to carry your music anywhere. The handset is designed to give best results up to 10 hours talk time and up to 10 hours music play time. You can automatically pick up calls and there is provision for hands-free calling as well.

If you need a speaker that’s affordable and consistent, the Lumiford 2.1 Subwoofer Dock is the one to look at.