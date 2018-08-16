Lost your mobile in metro or misplaced it somewhere? Here is how to find your smartphone

How to find your lost phone

Lost your phone in the metro or misplaced it somewhere that you cannot remember? Well, we have all been in that situation and it becomes extremely strenuous to locate the phone. But you don’t need to really worry if have preset some of the requirements that will enable you to track the phone, no matter wherever it is. The foremost things that you need to have pre-activated on your phone before you lost it include an active data connection, GPS turned on, and a signed-in account on the phone.

If you have an Android phone, your Google account is the key to locating your phone as long as your phone is connected to the Internet and able to find a GPS location. Let’s quickly jump to how you can make sure your device is trackable when it is stolen or lost. Firstly, you will have to make sure your phone is signed in with your Google account – without it you cannot proceed with the tracking process. Now, you will have to check if the ‘Find My Device’ setting is turned on your phone. To do that, go to Settings on your phone, followed by a tap on Security and Lock screen. Now tap on Device administrators. You will see Find My Device under this tab, make sure the toggle is on.

The second set of steps involve enabling the location on your phone. First, go to Settings, followed by tapping Location and turning the toggle on. Set the mode to High Accuracy and now go Google Location History. Here, turn the toggle on for Use Location History and do the same with the device you are using. With this step, you have made sure your device doesn’t fly under the radar when it gets lost.

How to find your lost phone using Google?

If you misplace or lose your phone, go to a browser on another mobile or PC. Now, navigate to www.android.com/find and sign into your account. At the sign-in process, if you have activated two-step verification, you are mandatorily required to verify your account by choosing one of the methods you chose earlier.

The moment you sign in, you will begin seeing all the devices connected to your account. Navigate to the one you lost or misplaced and you will see three options next to the device’s name. There will also be a map pinpointing the current location of your device, or the last location your device sent before getting disconnected to the Internet or switched off.

1 – Play sound – This option lets you ring your device even if it’s in silent mode. This feature is helpful if the device is within earshot and you just simply can’t find it.

2 – Secure your device – This option will allow you to lock your phone if it wasn’t secured previously. You can set a passcode remotely on your device. However, you cannot set a fingerprint or face unlock methods.

3 – Erase your device – You can erase your device using this option. You should choose this option only if you think you can’t retrieve your device using the above methods. All the data on your phone will be erased.

If you don’t see any of the aforementioned options working, your device has perhaps been switched off or its data connectivity is lost. You can inform the local authorities in this case but re-attempts can work in your favour if the device gains data connection back.