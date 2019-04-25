Lost Apple Watch survives six months at sea; it still works

New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2019 11:21:07 AM

The Apple Watch survived six months in its epic sea adventure.

While it is not new for tech reviewers to put new gadgets to gruelling tests, Robert Bainter who is an avid body surfer in Huntington Beach, California, put his Apple Watch through an ultimate test, however unintentionally.

Bainter spoke to tech reporter KTLA 5 and shared how his Apple smartwatch survived six months in its epic sea adventure.

Bainter told the portal that he used his Apple Watch to track the surf and monitor the body-surfing activities. He recalled that six months prior, he caught a challenging wave and when he checked his wrist, he discovered that his smartwatch had slipped away into the waters of the sea.

In a last desperate attempt, Bainter turned on the Lost Mode for his watch, however he eventually gave up on finding it again and had to buy a new one.

Six months later, someone found Banter’s Apple Watch three miles from where it was lost and called up the avid surfer to return the high-end gadget. While the screen had a bit of haze, the watch was working just fine.

Although Apple’s original versions of the smartwatch had only basic water resistance, recent ones are designed to bear swimming and water exposure at up to 50 meters of depth. Apple, however, maintains that its watches are not waterproof.

Bainter may be ecstatic to find his old watch but it still remains unclear the duration of time the Apple Watch spent in the depths of the water and on the sandy beach. However, the incident speaks volumes for its technology toughness.

