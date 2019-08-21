Lost an item or your phone? Tile’s Mate trackers will help you find it

Tile Mate, the Bluetooth-enabled tracker, has been officially launched in India. Tile Mate is a tracker that can be attached to various items for their easy discovery in case they are lost or misplaced. Using Bluetooth, Tile Mate tracker starts ringing when prompted from the source. You can even use it to locate the source device (phone) if you have misplaced it. The range in which the Tile Mate tracker is operational is 150 feet and the device supports replaceable batteries.

Entering India with its marquee product, Tile is a well-known name in the markets such as the US where it has been providing tracker solutions. The company claims to have sold over 15 million trackers, which have helped locating 4 million unique items everyday globally.

In India, Tile Mate has been launched for Rs 2,499 apiece while a pack of four units costs Rs 7,999. It can be bought via the website – www.brandeyes.in – which is the website of Brand Eyes Distributors licensed for the sale of the product in India. In addition, the Tile Mate can be purchased from “leading” e-commerce and retail outlets.

The finding via Tile Mate involves installing the Tile app on phone that needs to be paired via Bluetooth. If a lost item is within the range, tapping on what triggers the discovery of item makes Tile Mate to begin beeping. The ringer can be customised using four pre-set ringtones. When reverse-finding the phone, it will turn on the ringer even when the device is on silent. Tile app is available to download on both Android and iOS platforms.

The last location of an item can also be checked inside the app. If the item has been moved to a location that’s not within Bluetooth for you to be able to track, you can ask the Tile community for help – although that might not be as rich as being touted at the moment.

Tile has also introduced premium features for customers who are willing to pay more. Subscribing to the Tile Premium service, a bunch of features are available to the users, such as ‘Smart Alerts’, ‘Unlimited Sharing’, and ‘Location History’ for the items tagged with Tile Mate.