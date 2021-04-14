Loss of critical data can cripple any business in no time: Manish Gupta, Senior Director & GM, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

Manish Gupta, senior director & general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India

Today, with a changing business landscape and the adoption of emerging technologies, we are seeing unprecedented growth of data—making it necessary for businesses to deploy solutions that can harness this data and provide actionable insights. There is an increasing need for businesses to transform their IT infrastructure in order to keep pace with this data growth. Companies are scouting for servers that are intelligent and fit workloads of every size in their digital transformation journey, says Manish Gupta, senior director & general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

“We have ushered in the next generation of computing with our new, powerful and secure Dell EMC PowerEdge servers,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary while discussing their key features and customer benefits. Excerpts:

What are the customer benefits of the next-gen PowerEdge servers?

These servers provide customers with the power needed to process their data across locations and offer real-time insights. They are loaded with PCIe Gen 4.0 solution, which doubles the performance over the previous generation, and offers up to six accelerators per server to support the most challenging and data-intensive workloads. Some of its features include autonomous computing, adaptive computing and resilience, with end-to-end supply chain assurance and intelligence.

How has the market dynamics changed for servers in India in recent times?

The market dynamics are not the same as they were a year ago. Organisations now realise that there is a need to build modern data centres of the future by adopting new-age technologies and deploying powerful servers that can unlock the true value of their data to produce actionable insights, giving them an edge over competitors.

Servers are the underlying technology that delivers the highest performance capabilities for a business entity. With the uptake in adoption of technologies like cloud computing, virtualisation, Big Data, there is a need for businesses to deploy advanced servers that form the foundation of modern age IT architecture, running multi-workloads from the edge, to core, to the cloud.

What is the one key trend that we are witnessing in the server market?

There is an increase in demand for edge computing which has the power to bring computing closer to the source of data, reducing latency and bandwidth issues. Therefore, amongst many, one key trend we are seeing is an increase in the demand for server architecture that provides the required high performance and resiliency to bring edge computing to life.

Businesses today are quite concerned about the security of their IT solutions. How secure is the new PowerEdge portfolio?

The sheer scale and magnitude of a remote working culture has caused a surge in the flow of mission critical data which is a breeding ground for cyber criminals. In recent times, brands have already been victims of malware attacks and the fact remains that loss of critical data has the power to cripple any business in no time.

This is where Dell EMC PowerEdge’s proactive resilience feature comes into play. Designed for secure interactions and with the capability to predict potential threats, the new server will secure our customer’s most valuable asset—data—so that the customers can focus on managing their businesses better.

What would be your suggestion to companies, while deploying new solutions in these current times?

In my opinion, companies need to first assess and understand the needs of their IT infrastructure and accordingly consider deploying new solutions. They should also look at simplifying their architecture and adopt IT as a service strategy for their business. This will help them keep their IT budgets in check while maintaining business continuity.

Additionally, it is also important for them to focus on key aspects like cybersecurity and privacy of their data, data management and analytics to derive insights, and a digital workplace to empower the workforce.